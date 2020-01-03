Appointment Refused, Made To Wait For 50 Mins: CM Uddhav Snubs Veer Savarkar's Family

In a shocking development on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray not only refused to meet Veer Savarkar’s grand-nephew Ranjit but also kept him waiting for nearly 50 minutes in the Mantralaya. This comes amid Seva Dal, the grassroots organization of Congress publishing a booklet containing derogatory references about Savarkar. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Ranjit Savarkar revealed that he handed over a memorandum to the Chief Minister’s Office and exited the Mantralaya as Thackeray had already left the premises.

Ranjit Savarkar stated, “For the whole day, I tried to get an appointment with the CM, but his office didn’t respond. They were not lifting my phone calls. We left several messages but we didn’t get any reply back. So, I want to Mantralaya. I thought that the CM will at least give me one minute. He himself says that he is the follower of Veer Savarkar. Because yesterday the allegations were so dastardly that I thought that he will give me at least a minute." He continued, "I wanted to make a demand that the government should take action against the culprits. But unfortunately, I was made to wait there for 40-50 minutes and I came to know that the CM has already left. So I just gave my letter to the office and now, I am out.”

Memorandum submitted to CMO

Republic TV has accessed the memorandum submitted by Ranjit Savarkar. The letter starts by mentioning that legal proceedings have already been initiated against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his “I am not Rahul Savarkar” remark. Recalling Indira Gandhi’s praise for his grand-uncle, Ranjit Savarkar claimed that Uddhav Thackeray had publicly called for Rahul Gandhi to be beaten with chappals for insulting Veer Savarkar a few months back.

He called upon the Maharashtra CM to choose between the position of power and the insult meted out to patriots. Pointing out that the sentiments of crores of Maharashtrians had been hurt, he said that there was a provision in the Indian Penal Code whereby a case could be registered in the state itself. Subsequently, he asked Uddhav Thackeray to direct the police to take legal action against Rahul Gandhi, Seva Dal, and others.

