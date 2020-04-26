Appointments Committee Approves Temporary Upgradation In Rank Of A Dozen Officers

The Union government has shaken up the senior bureaucracy at key ministries by temporarily upgrading officers to posts of Secretaries, Special Secretaries and Additional Secretaries in different Ministries and Departments. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the temporary upgradation of a dozen officers to the level of special secretary in the rank and pay of the Secretary to the Government of India. All these office-bearers are from IAS (Indian Administrative Services).

New Special Secretaries

Jyoti Arora, who has been the additional secretary and financial advisor to the Ministry of Electronics and IT has now been upgraded to Special Secretary. Likewise, Bidyut Bihari Swain, an additional secretary in the Department of Commerce has been upgraded to Special Secretary in the Commerce Ministry. Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in the Defence Ministry, Apurva Chandra, has been made Special Secretary there.

Ali Raza Rizvi, additional secretary and financial advisor to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), has now been upgraded to the rank of Special Secretary. Likewise, Praveen Kr. Srivastava, additional secretary in the Home Ministry and Indevar Pandey, additional secretary to the Ministry of Development in North Eastern Region are now Special Secretary in their respective Ministries.

New Secretaries

B Anand, Secretary of the National Commission for Minorities has been made a Secretary in Minority Affairs Ministry. Neel Kamal Darbari, Managing Director of Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium in the Department of Agriculture has also been made a Secretary in the Agriculture Ministry. Air India's Chairman and MD, Rajiv Bansal, has been promoted to the rank of Secretary in the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Additional appointments

The ACC has also approved an extension in service of Union Health Secretary IAS Preeti Sudan for a period of three months beyond the date of her superannuation on April 30. The Secretary in the Department of Higher Education in HRD Ministry, IAS Amit Khare, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of MIB Secretary. IAS Ravi Mittal has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Sports.

