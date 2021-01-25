'Appreciate The Remarkable Contribution', PM Modi Lauds ECI On National Voters Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the National Voters Day was an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the Election Commission to strengthen the country's democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections.

National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections. This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2021

The National Voters Day is observed on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission. Several other political leaders also took to Twitter to extend their wishes on National Voters Day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Voting is the biggest power of democracy, it is every citizen's right as well as duty.

मतदान लोकतंत्र की सबसे बड़ी शक्ति है, यह हमारा अधिकार भी है और कर्तव्य भी।



राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर मैं सभी मतदाताओं विशेषकर युवाओं से अपील करता हूँ कि आप सजग व जागरुक होकर राष्ट्रहित में अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग करने का संकल्प लें व अन्य लोगों को भी इसके लिए प्रेरित करें। pic.twitter.com/TuKPra9kEG — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 25, 2021

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda in his tweets greeted the Election commission for conducting fair elections and raising voter awareness.

Congratulations to all on the National Voters’ Day and greetings to the Election Commission for conducting fair elections and raising voter awareness. It is my appeal to all voters to continue to exercise their valuable right to vote responsibly to make our democracy vibrant. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 25, 2021

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways urged people to vote that will help in strengthening the democracy of the country.

On this voters day, let’s ensure to get ourselves registered on the voting list, and vow to strengthen the democracy by exercising our right to vote. #NationalVotersDay pic.twitter.com/o1iipDmHPq — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 25, 2021

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change asked the youth to understand the importance of their voting rights and exercise it in order to contribute to national reconstruction.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, tweeted and said everybody should vote with a thought and participate in the nation-building

ECI To Launch Digital Voter-ID E-EPIC

On the occasion of 11th National Voter's Day, the Election Commission of India is all set to launch e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme. The e-EPIC is a non-editable secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC (approx. 250 KB) which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. e-EPIC can be downloaded through this online link- https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ https://nvsp.in/.

