'Appreciate The Remarkable Contribution', PM Modi Lauds ECI On National Voters Day

PM Modi lauded ECI's contribution in strengthening the country's democratic fabric on National voters day. Several political leaders also wished the nation.

National Voters Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the National Voters Day was an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the Election Commission to strengthen the country's democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections.

The National Voters Day is observed on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission. Several other political leaders also took to Twitter to extend their wishes on National Voters Day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Voting is the biggest power of democracy, it is every citizen's right as well as duty.

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda in his tweets greeted the Election commission for conducting fair elections and raising voter awareness.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways urged people to vote that will help in strengthening the democracy of the country.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change asked the youth to understand the importance of their voting rights and exercise it in order to contribute to national reconstruction. 

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, tweeted and said everybody should vote with a thought and participate in the nation-building 

ECI To Launch Digital Voter-ID E-EPIC

On the occasion of 11th National Voter's Day, the Election Commission of India is all set to launch e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme. The e-EPIC is a non-editable secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC (approx. 250 KB) which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. e-EPIC can be downloaded through this online link- https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ https://nvsp.in/. 

