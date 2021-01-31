'Appropriate Decision', Says Haryana CM On Internet Suspension Amid Volatile Situation

As the Haryana Government has suspended the internet services in the wake of the unabated farmers' protests despite the Republic Day violence, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the decision of suspension of the internet was taken by the administration to maintain public safety and to avert public emergency in the state.

Congress has condemned the decision of suspension of internet services while contending that it will cause inconvenience to civilians and students. Reacting to Congress, the chief minister said, "We spent a whole year under COVID's shadow. Congress wouldn't have been able to do how our government was able to provide the people in the state during COVID-19 pandemic."

"Everything went digital including students' classes during the pandemic. The internet service at the state is being restored," he added.

Hitting out at the Congress, he alleged that the party has contributed towards the situation which has built up after January 26 violence.

The Haryana government had earlier suspended all the mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services including Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar till 5 pm on January 31 in the wake of the volatile situation following the Republic Day violence and the farmers' clashes with local villagers at Singhu border. The Haryana government on January 31 announced that suspension has further been extended to February 1 till 5 pm. Addressing media in Ambala, Khattar said the decision to suspend the internet for a temporary period in that situation was appropriate and it would be restored once things normalise.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally in Delhi called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre’s three farm laws. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

Republic Day violence and following clash

The farmers continue to protest at on the border areas of Delhi as the protest enters 67th day. If the Republic day violence wasn't enough, clashes broke out on Friday between the protesting farmers and the local villagers on the Singhu border who had come appeal to the farmers on Friday to vacate the protest area. The two sides pelted stones and attacked each other with sticks, leading to a further escalation in violence. The Delhi Police had to intervene which was met with stone-pelting. Thereafter, to control the escalating situation, the police was forced to lathi-charge the aggressive mob and fired tear gas shells. Several cops including SHO of Alipur suffered injuries in the clash at the Singhu Border.

