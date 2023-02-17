APPSC Paper Leak: Sec 144 Imposed In Itanagar Post Clashes Between Cops And Protestors

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedures Code (CrPC) were imposed in Itanagar at midnight on Friday, February 17. The order was issued by the Itanagar Capital Complex in view of a bandh called by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) against the oath-taking ceremony of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman and members. The demand was for the deferment of the ceremony till the APPSC paper leak case is solved.

The order read, "An order under Section 144 CrPC dated February 16 has been issued prohibiting the gathering or assembly of three or more persons exempting government officials and security forces on duty within a radius of 300 meters around the Raj Bhawan and Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Itanagar.

It has been reported through social media that some individuals/groups of individuals have declared an indefinite strike/bandh call w.e.f 05.00 AM of February 17, 2023, which though has been declared illegal and unlawful by the District Administration. "

Clash between security personnel & protesters in Itanagar

Despite the orders, a clash broke out between the security personnel and protesters in Itanagar on Friday. In the visuals, the personnel can be seen baton-charging the protesters as they pelted stones. Amid the chaos, 'pathar mat pheko', 'pathar mat pheko (don't pelt stones)' cries can also be heard. Four personnel are said to have been injured.

#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh: A clash broke out between security personnel and protesters in Itanagar during a protest over Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case. pic.twitter.com/dSY50L3Rdt — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

"Protestors had a demand regarding the deferment of the swearing-in ceremony of the chairperson and newly appointed members of the State Public Service Commission. But, they should have respected the law and order," Chukhu Apa, IGP, law, and order, said.

Meanwhile, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh called off the swearing-in-ceremony of the APPSC chairman and members.