AP's COVID-19 Count Goes Up By 184

Andhra Pradesh reported 184 fresh cases of COVID-19, 204 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

A health department bulletin said the total positives has reached 20,74,036, recoveries 20,57,573 and toll 14,455.

The number of active cases came down to 2,008, it said.

Krishna district reported 34, Srikakulam 22, Visakhapatnam 20, Guntur and West Godavari 18 each, East Godavari 16, Chittoor and Anantapuramu 15 each and SPS Nellore, 11 fresh cases.

Of the remaining four districts, Vizianagaram registered nine, Prakasam four, Kadapa two and Kurnool zero in 24 hours. Krishna and Chittoor districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

