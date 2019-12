Assam based non-governmental organisation (NGO) filed First Information Report (FIR) against former National Register of Citizens (NRC) State Coordinator Prateek Hajela. The Assam Public Works (APW), president Abhijit Sarma put allegations of the huge amount of corruption and misappropriation of government money by the then NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela with his close aids in updating of the NRC in Assam.