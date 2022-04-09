Oscar-winning artist AR Rahman, on Friday, took to Twitter and has reacted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that people of different states should communicate with each other in Hindi and not English. The statement has been receiving strong reactions from Tamil political parties, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Rahman dropped a post about 'Beloved Tamil' by sharing an illustration of 'Thamizhanangu' of 'Goddess Tamil', which is a word from Tamil Thai Vaazthu or the Tamil national anthem penned by Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai. The Tamil national anthem is composed by MS Viswanathan.

The anthem included a line penned by modern Tamil poet of the 20th century Bharathidasan from his Thamilyakkam, which is a book comprising Tamil poems. The poem reads, 'Beloved Tamil is the root of our existence.' AR Rahman shared the post on his official Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook handles.

Amit Shah's statement on Official Language

On April 7, at the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the Official Language, which would increase the importance of Hindi. The Minister said, "Now the time has come to make the Official Language an important part of the unity of the country. When citizens of States who speak other languages communicate with each other, it should be in the language of India."

While reacting to this statement, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was constantly trying to destroy India's 'pluralistic identity'. He said Shah's statement was destroying India's unity and further warned that the Minister was repeatedly making the same mistake while reminding him that he could not win.

