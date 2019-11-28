The Debate
WATCH: Ardent Supporter rides 'Shiv Sena Museum' Bike To Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in

General News

A Shiv Sena supporter has been travelling around and attending the party's rallies on his motorcycle decked up with pictures of the Thackeray family.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:

A Shiv Sena supporter has come all the way from Daund, Pune on his decked up motorcycle ahead of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony on Thursday, November 28. Mohan Saheb Rao Yadav has been a Sena supporter from the last 40 years. "There is no party like Shiv Sena. I worship Balasahaeb Thackeray. I am also an ardent Raj Thackeray follower as well," he said while speaking to Republic TV. 

Yadav has been travelling and attending all the Shiv Sena rallies on his motorcycle. The bike is decked up with posters of the Thackeray family. There is a picture of Balasaheb Thackeray along with Sharad Pawar, and another one with Balasaheb Thackeray and Indira Gandhi. While speaking to Republic TV, he also showed a photo album where he has collected all the pictures of the Thackerays as archives. Watch the video of the bike above. 

Uddhav to be sworn-in as 1st Thackeray CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday is all set to take oath as first Thackeray Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Read: Uddhav Thackeray: Here's his journey from Saamana editor to 1st Thackeray Chief Minister

The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56), while the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress).

Read: Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Koshyari ahead of taking over as Maha CM

Published:
