Ardhendu Bose Demands Paramvir Chakra - India's Highest Military Honour - For Netaji

On the occasion of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Netaji's nephew Ardhendu Bose has demanded that the government should honour his contributions to India by conferring him with the Paramvir Chakra. While there has been a demand for Bharat Ratna to be awarded posthumously to Netaji, Ardhendu Bose has called for the conferring of Paramvir Chakra - India's highest military honour - since Netaji was India's 'finest military general'. Moreover, he has also called refining of Netaji's history as he reasoned that the history books in India have been written 'under the influence' of the British.

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, Ardhendu Bose said, "If anything, I think a suitable reward would be after he showed a sense of bravery. Although he was a civilian, I think he is one of the finest Generals India has ever had. The government should give him the highest honour as far as the military is concerned. They should give him the Paramvir Chakra. That would be more appropriate."

'Let's bring him back'

"And also, please rewrite history. Sadly, the Indian history books were written under the influence of the British and he was enemy number one to them, he still is. Unfortunately, the leaders who came to the limelight during 1947 were afraid of Subhash Chandra Bose. They did not want him back. So, they sabotaged him. Let's bring him back," he added.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of the freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose spoke exclusively to Republic TV on the birth anniversary of her father where she opined on the long-standing request for a DNA test of Netaji's remains at the Renkoji temple in Japan.

"As far as I am concerned we are not in the dark as far as his last days are concerned. I think some people are just not satisfied with the declassification of his papers because they expect something else to be found which wasn't there. If we went ahead with the DNA test under the circumstances that the Indian and the Japanese government in the temple where his remains are kept agree, they had already agreed once in the past, but then we might be able to convince those who are rational about their thoughts in these things one way or another. Let's look at the outcome if the DNA can be extracted," said Dr Anita Bose Pfaff.

Parakram Diwas

Meanwhile, the Central Government on January 19 announced that the nation would observe Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas'. The Centre announced its move to pay tribute to the freedom fighter and to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kolkata as a part of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the fiery freedom fighter. PM Modi also launched a commemorative stamp, a coin and a book based on Netaji's letters. Addressing the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at the Victoria Memorial, PM Modi remarked that Netaji's life history has been an inspiration for India as the country moves forward with the mantra of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Listing down Netaji's contributions in the Indian freedom struggle, the Prime Minister urged the countrymen to remember Netaji and his courage.

