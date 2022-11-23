Last Updated:

Are BJP Incumbency, AAP & Waning Congress Factors In Gujarat? Here's Amit Shah's Analysis

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke exclusively to Republic's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and exuded confidence that the BJP would come back to power in Gujarat.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee

With the state of Gujarat set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 8, Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a visit to the poll-bound state, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and exuded confidence that even after over two decades of Narendra Modi's leadership at the state or Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would once again come back to power in the state, adding that there is pro-incumbency. He also assured that the BJP's vote share and number of seats can also increase. Amit Shah further acknowledged that Congress still continues to be their prime political rival in the state, and played down the Aam Aadmi Party as hype. 

When asked about the prevailing analysis that the Congress is on the wane in Gujarat and that the AAP may steal a march and emerge as a major contender, Amit Shah said, "BJP can fill that vacuum. Our vote count can increase. Voters do not look for an alternative all the time. In fact, there have been a number of times when the voters give more strength to those who are already in majority."

'There is pro-incumbency'

Responding to a question over a possibility of anti-incumbency after six consecutive terms in the state, Shah explained, "Yes, there can be anti-incumbency. It can be against the party and it can also be against the Chief Minister, but when the results are decided in the elections, it decides whether there is pro- or anti-incumbency, and in the case of this election, we are having positive points."

'BJP increasing both vote share and seats'

Speaking about the Congress getting in excess of 35% votes in the previous assembly elections and now there top leaders being absent from the state, the Union Home Minister stated, "It is for the voters to decide. During Deepawali, I went to Gujarat and met all the BJP workers there, and including today's programme, I have visited 47 Vidhan Sabha constituencies. Let me tell you, the Bharatiya Janata Party is increasing its vote share as well as seats. No there is no reason for the people of Gujarat to not vote for the BJP."

When asked why BJP is considering Congress as the principal opposition in the state, Amit Shah responded, "Because they are the principal opposition. We cannot say things on the basis of speculations, this is a ground reality. In Gujarat Assembly, the prime opposition even today is the Congress. There can be certain increase or decrease in base, but they do have a certain base here. Congress is very much there in this election. " 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE

 

