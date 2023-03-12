Are Doctors Taking Vaccine Against H3N2 Influenza Virus? Dr JD Mukherji Answers

Principal director and Head of Neurology Max Healthcare Dr. JD Mukherji emphasized the effectiveness of the Influenza vaccine. Stating that the vaccine cannot completely protect one from the virus but can definitely save an individual from the infection by substantially bringing down the symptoms. He also highlighted how hospitals are vaccinating their staff against the virus and have made mandatory protocols regarding the same.

Q: We have seen so many people come forward and say that there should be a vaccine for the flu. Are Doctors taking it? Is there any kind of flu vaccine that can be taken by people in India?

A: Speaking to Republic, Dr. JD Mukherji talked about the importance of the influenza vaccine and said, “We must remember that the Influenza vaccine is available and everyone should take it. The vaccine is quite effective in curbing the spread of the virus because it is tetravalent which is available in the country at this moment. It protects the individual from the infection and substantially brings down the symptoms.”

“For example, the current virus that is spreading is H1N1 or H3N2. So, the vaccine for H1N1 also protects from H3N2 to some extent and mitigates the symptoms. The Influenza vaccine is mandatory in our hospital an is mandatory for us. Every employee in our hospital is vaccinated against the virus in our hospital,” Dr. Mukherji added.