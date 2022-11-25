'Are Names That Important?' Mamata As BJP MLAs Skip Assembly Event

Inaugurating the annex building of the West Bengal assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would have been happier if MLAs of the opposition BJP would have attended the function.

Banerjee wanted to know from Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, who was seated near her, if he had extended an invitation to the opposition MLAs.

The speaker replied in the affirmative but said the invite did not mention individual names. To this, Banerjee remarked, "Is mentioning of names that important?" "In the House, the speaker is important. If the speaker sends a letter, that is important. Anyways, I don't have any role in this matter, it is up to them," she added.

None of the BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were present at the function, which was attended by TMC MLAs, including chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, and TMC MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, among others.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee held a "courtesy meeting" with Adhikari at her office in the assembly.

The meeting came close on the heels of Adhikari complaining that his name was not included in the invitation letter for the 'Constitution Day' programme in the assembly.

The BJP leader had also said that he would "boycott" the programme.

In her address at the function, Banerjee said the library at the new building will have digital records, chronicling the history of Kolkata since the time the city was the capital of British India.

"It will also be used for different standing committee meetings," she said.

The new building, having an area of 758 sq metres, was built at a cost of Rs 25.84 crore. The foundation stone was laid on November 29, 2017.

"This assembly is witness to many historical events. The museum will chronicle those historical events. The 428-seat auditorium and the conference room will be used to organise national and international events on the parliamentary system. The entire complex has state-of-the-art facilities," the speaker said.