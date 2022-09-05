Are Parties Using Religious Symbols For Political Mileage? SC Notice To AIMIM & IUML

Political parties using religious names and symbols for political mileage came under the scanner of the Supreme Court on Monday. A SC bench comprising Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari was hearing a plea filed by Syed Waseem Rizvi who sought a ban on parties using names and symbols with religious connotations. He urged the SC to enforce the mandate of the Representation of the People Act which prohibits the luring of voters on ground of religion. The apex court issued notice to the Election Commission of India and asked it to respond by October 18.

In a veiled reference to AIMIM and IUML, the petitioner's lawyer Gaurav Bhatia highlighted that there are recognised state parties which have the word Muslim in their name. Referring to a SC verdict, he stressed that secularism is a part of the basic structure of the Constitution. The senior advocate and BJP national spokesperson questioned, "Can political parties have in their name a religious connotation"? According to him, a candidate of a political party with a religious name seeking votes will be violating the RP Act.

Bhatia argued, "Take IUML, they have MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and MLAs in Kerala. This violates Model Code of Conduct. We need to see that we can we pollute the politics"? The EC also asked the petitioner to implead the political parties against whom relief has been sought in this matter.

Political parties under the scanner

Recently, the political parties have also been the scanner for distributing freebies on the eve of elections. The Supreme Court has referred a plea challenging freebies to a three-judge bench. BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay sought a direction to seize the symbol or deregister a political party that promises or distributes "irrational freebies" before elections. While conceding that the true power in an electoral democracy lies with the electorate which judges political parties and candidates, the bench held that the issues raised by both sides require an extensive hearing.

Hailing the landmark order by the SC, Ashwini Upadhyay opined, "The SC said that it is necessary to maintain a balance between the economy and welfare schemes. There is a need to differentiate between welfare schemes and freebies. The SC will reconsider the 2013 SC verdict in which it said that the promises in the manifesto don't amount to a corrupt practice. Because we said that if it is a corrupt practice to distribute Rs.2000 before the election, it is also a corrupt practice to promise Rs.2000 in the manifesto."