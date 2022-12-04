'Are There No Men Left?': Ahmedabad Jama Masjid Cleric Stokes Row With Sexist Remarks

A Muslim cleric on Sunday stirred up controversy through his sexist comments. Ahmedabad Jama Masjid cleric spoke against women in politics.

Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad, said that people who give tickets to 'Muslim women are against Islam'. He also claimed that this is making their religion weaker.

"If you are talking about Islam then I want to say one thing. You saw Namaz happening, did see any women? In Islam, the major importance is given to Namaz. If it was permissible for them to go in front of people, they would not have been stopped from entering the mosque," Siddiqui said.

He added, "Those who give election tickets to Muslim women are against Islam, weakening the religion. Are there no men left?"

Delhi's Jama Masjid bars women from entering without men; revokes order following uproar

Last month, Delhi's Jama Masjid has put out a notice barring the entry of women without men inside the masjid premises. The board placed outside the mosque entrance read, "It is forbidden for girls or women to enter Jama Masjid alone."

"There is no restriction on girls or women coming with families, no restriction on married couples either," PRO Sabiullah Khan had said, adding, "When women come alone, improper acts are done, videos are made for TikTok. We have imposed this order to stop all these things. They can come with their family but making it a point to meet a boy is inapt for religious places. It is important to make protocols."

However, following the backlash, the Jama Masjid administration withdrew the diktat and clarified that it was aimed at preventing "obscene activities" inside mosque premises.