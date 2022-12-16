'Are They Pro Terror?': CM Bommai Hits Out At Congress For Calling M'luru Blast A Mistake

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has accused the Congress party of backing terrorism after senior Congress leader DK Sivakumar termed the Mangaluru blast a "mistake". Hitting out at DK Shivakumar, Bommai accused him of playing vote bank politics ahead of state Assembly elections. He further questioned the grand old party for being pro-terrorists.

Intensifying the political battle over Congress leader DK Shivakumar's statement, Chief Minister Bommai said, "In the cooker blast case, the investigation revealed that the incident was a terrorist act. It was also found that the accused was a terrorist. He also manufactured a bomb to carry out a blast in the city area to disturb the peace. It was also revealed that the accused in the case also had terrorist links."

"It is really unfortunate to see that Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar is trying to back the accused. In the past as well, it has been seen that the Congress party has backed terrorism. Basically, Congress backs terrorists for votes. They are playing vote bank politics."

Further, accusing the Congress leaders of being pro-terrorists, Bommai asked, "I want to ask Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge that is their party pro-terrorists? Why are they backing terrorism? Are they pro-terrorism or against terrorism?"

#BREAKING | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai alleges Congress backing terrorism for votes. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/gI0uEWcI3M — Republic (@republic) December 16, 2022

'Cooker blast was a mistake': Congress leader Shivakumar

Sparking a major controversy in the political battleground of Karnataka, Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Thursday gave a clean chit to Mangaluru Blast accused Mohammed Shareeq and claimed that the cooker blast was a "mistake".

"How did they declare him a terrorist without investigation? Was it a terrorist attack like what happened in Mumbai? Nothing is there, someone must have done it by mistake," Shivakumar said while linking the blast to "voters".

BJP hits out at Congress

Following the Congress leader's statement, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed Shivakumar for giving a clean chit to the Mangaluru blast accused. He further accused the party of backing terrorism for vote bank politics.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawala said, "DK Shivkumar & Congress gives a clean chit to Mangluru Blast (auto rickshaw/cooker blast) accused suspected to have links with ISIS. The probe has been taken over by NIA but Congress which is quick to label Hindu Terror gives a clean chit to Islamist terror for votebank!"