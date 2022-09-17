'Are UCC Opposers Aware Of Constitutional Oath?': Kerala Guv At Ram Jethmalani Lecture

The notion that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will create uniformity is a myth, said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan speaking at the 3rd series of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture. The Kerala Governor further stated that the UCC is not that much of a contentious point in India as much as the colonial hangover because of the perception of how the Britishers viewed the country. In addition, Khan also systematically rebutted the voices opposing the UCC and reminded them of the constitutional Oath.

'UCC isn't to create uniformity in the country': Kerala Governor

Contrary to the popular perception of the objective of the UCC to homogenise the country’s personal laws, Khan said that it is not the case and spoke about the rich and diverse heritage of the country. "It's been 75 years of freedom. The UCC is not to create uniformity in the country. This country has always celebrated diversity. The people of India have different racial straw. Their custom and rituals are different. Their goals of worship are different. We have always cherished their diversity,” said Arif Mohammed Khan on the 3rd edition of the Ram Jethmalani memorial series.

#JethmalaniMemorialLecture | When they outrightly oppose UCC, are they aware the oath they've taken to uphold the Constitution of the country, and they do it in name of Islam, and Islam views it very seriously, those who break their oaths: @KeralaGovernor Arif Mohammad Khan pic.twitter.com/muLYcGBEsJ — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2022

He referred to the Hindu law, which hasn’t been able to create uniformity within the Hindu fold. “If people apprehend the fear that this (UCC) will create uniformity, then I argue, Hindu law is also applicable to Sikhs and Jains - has it been able to create uniformity? No, not even among Hindus,” he said, and added that the UCC was aimed at providing a level playing field in the wake of the consequences that arise out of acts such as marriage. “Purpose of UCC as it was envisioned was to create uniformity of justice, uniformity of rights that arise out of certain acts such as marriage,” the Kerala Governor said.

‘UCC is not the issue but the colonial hangover’

The Kerala Governor further opined that the country hasn’t been able to get over the Britisher’s version of India and said, "Our problem isn't really the Uniform Civil Code. Our problem is the colonial hangover we've not been able to get over. The Britishers never recognised us as a nation. They said that it is a conglomeration of communities. In 1947, we became free, in 1949 we adopted the Constitution. As per the Constitution, it is not the community that is building the law, it is the citizens building the law of India as a nation, as a state."

'Are People who oppose UCC aware of the constitutional oath?’

Governor Khan also questioned people who are against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and said, “When they outrightly oppose UCC, are they aware of the oath they've taken to uphold the Constitution of the country, and they do it in name of Islam, and Islam views it very seriously, those who break their oaths.”

If people who have taken the oath of the Constitution argue that the time is not right, let's wait for a few years for UCC, Arif Mohammad Khan opined. “I may understand and I may differ with the viewpoint. But if they outrightly reject the UCC, I am surprised that are they aware, of the oath that they have taken to uphold the Constitution of the country and they do it in name of Islam, and Islam views it very seriously, those who break their oaths,” he said.

