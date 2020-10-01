Are You A Good Samaritan? Here Are The New Rules To Protect You From Harassment

It is often reported that people at the site of a road accident don't come forward to help the injured as good samaritans because of anticipated hassles of a subsequent police probe. Many a time, those injured can be at serious risk of harm if not given immediate medical attention.

Now, to encourage good samaritans, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has published new rules for their protection under the amended Central Motor Vehicles Act. The rules provide for the 'Rights of Good Samaritan' which includes that the individual shall be treated respectfully without any discrimination on the grounds of religion, nationality, caste, or sex.

No police officer or any other person shall compel a good samaritan to disclose his/her name, identity, address, or any such other personal details. However, the individual may voluntarily choose to disclose the same.

The rules also provide that every public and private hospital shall publish a charter in Hindi, English, and vernacular language, at the entrance or other conspicuous location, and on their website, stating the rights of good samaritans under the Act and the rules made thereunder.

Further, if a person has voluntarily agreed to become a witness in the case in which he has acted as a good samaritan, he shall be examined in accordance with the provisions of this rule, for which detailed guidelines and process has been mentioned in the rules.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, inserted a new section 134A, viz. "Protection of Good Samaritans" which provides that a good samaritan shall not be liable for any civil or criminal action for any injury to or death of the victim of an accident involving a motor vehicle, where such injury or death resulted from the good samaritan's negligence in acting or failing to act while rendering emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance.

