Are You Flying To Assam? Negative RT-PCR Report Mandatory For Travellers From These Places

Amid the rapid increase in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the Assam government has made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for all air travellers arriving in the State from Mumbai and Bengaluru. The order will be implemented from April 9. The Assam Government said in its official statement, "All air travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru arriving at any airport in Assam need to carry a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 72 hours of arrival, with effect from 9th April."

Assam govt fixed RT-PCR test cost amidst surge in Coronavirus cases

The Government of Assam has set the maximum price for RT-PCR COVID-19 tests at laboratories and for samples obtained from home, in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Assam Government has fixed the maximum price for RT-PCR COVID19 test at laboratories at Rs 500 and Rs 700 for RT-PCR samples collected from home; while rapid antigen test to be done at Rs 250, as reported by ANI.

COVID-19 cases in poll-bound Assam

Earlier today, Assam minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed at opposition leaders who were opposing his "mask" remark. He hit back at them saying, "Those who are making fun of my statement on the mask, must come to Assam and see how we have contained COVID-19 in comparison to the States like Delhi, Kerala, and Maharashtra along with impressive recovery of our economy. We will celebrate Bihu also with the same enthusiasm this year."

In Assam, 68 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,17,494. There were 1,945 active cases in the State, until yesterday. The total active caseload in India has now reached 6,91,597. In the span of 24 hours, the cumulative active caseload increased by 32,688 cases. Also, 92,736 fresh COVID-19 infections have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 1,23,20,886.

Meanwhile, voting for the State's third and final phase of assembly elections will take place on April 6, with results being declared on May 2.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI