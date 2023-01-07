'Are You Pujari?': Kharge Questions Shah's Authority On Announcing Date For Ram Mandir

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for announcing that Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will be ready by January 1 of the next year, by questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party leader's authority regarding the announcement.

On Thursday, Shah who was recently on his visit to poll-bound Tripura announced that Ram Mandir will be ready by January 1, 2024. However, this announcement did not go down well with Congress, which asked Shah whether he was a "pujari" or "mahant" to announce such dates for the Ram temple.

Attacking the Union Home Minister, the Grand Old Party's chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Everyone has faith in god. But why did you (Amit Shah) make such an announcement in the run-up to the (Tripura Assembly) polls? Who are you to make such an announcement? Are you the pujari or the mahant of the Ram temple? Your job is to protect the country..."

Kharge questioned Shah’s authority regarding the announcement and said, “They (BJP leaders) say anything for votes and later say those were ‘jumle’ (gimmick) of the elections.”

'Ram Mandir will be ready by Jan 1, 2024': Amit Shah

Amit Shah had on Thursday made the announcement regarding the Ram Mandir while taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s “Tareekh Nahi Bataenge (They won't tell the date)” remark during the 2019 poll campaign.

"During the 2019 election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to say 'mandir wahi banaenge, par taarikh nahi bataenge' (we will make the temple, but won’t tell the date). Today, Rahul Baba and everybody should hear that a huge and sky-high temple will be ready for the people in Ayodhya on January 1, 2024," Shah said in a rally in Tripura.

Notably, the construction of Lord Ram's temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodha is being done on a war footing after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple on August 5, 2020. Also, the Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust earlier in October informed that over half the construction work of Lord Ram's temple was completed and the grand temple would be open for devotees in January 2024 after the installation of the idols of deities.