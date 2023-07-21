Argentina Intends To Procure Utility Helicopters From India, Signs LoI With HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Argentina signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on productive cooperation and the acquisition of light and medium utility helicopters for the armed forces of the Argentine Republic on July 20, 2023. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Jorge Enrique Taiana, Argentine Defence Minister, and C B Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL. Several high-ranking officials, including Mr. Francisco Cafiero, Secretary of International Affairs, Ambassador Hugo Javier Gobbi, Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia, and senior officers from the Argentinian side and HAL, attended the ceremony.

Taiana remarked, "The day was interesting and a step on the road to ever-growing and strong collaboration with HAL."

High-level talks between Indian and Argentine Defence Ministers

On July 18, the Argentine Defence Minister held talks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. Both ministers engaged in deliberations on boosting India-Argentina bilateral ties and further consolidating defence cooperation, as per the Ministry of Defence. The meeting also addressed ongoing defence cooperation initiatives and explored measures to enhance defence industrial partnership between the two nations.

India and Argentina have an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation from 2019, and according to the MoD, they are actively working to conclude additional instruments to deepen their engagement in the defence sector. Both nations view defence engagements as an integral facet of their Strategic Partnership.

HAL's previous developments with Argentina

HAL has already been engaging with Argentina. A previous contract was signed with the Argentine Air Force for the supply of spares and engine repairs for legacy two-tonne class helicopters. The contract was jointly signed by Brigadier General Xavier Issac, Chief of Air Force, AAF, and HAL chairman.on February 15, during Aero India 2023.

MoU between HAL and FAdeA for MRO collaboration

During the Paris Air Show 2023, HAL's chief also revealed that the company had been engaging in discussions with Argentina, Egypt, and the Philippines, expressing optimism about the potential for breakthrough orders from these countries.

At the same event, HAL and Fabrica Argentina de Aviones (FAdeA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore possibilities of collaboration in the field of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) and to meet any offset requirements in case of the probable sale of HAL-made platforms in the LATAM region. FAdeA, an Argentinian state-owned aerospace company, operates under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Defense and is involved in the design, manufacture, and maintenance of civil and military aircraft.

Argentine Defence Minister's visit to BrahMos Missile facilities

Taiana's four-day visit to India also included a visit to the BrahMos missile facilities. He engaged in discussions with BrahMos Aerospace's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Atul Dinkar Rane. Taiana expressed his appreciation for the company's contributions in developing advanced missiles for ships, aircraft, and land vehicles.

Paying homage to fallen heroes

In a gesture of respect and solidarity, the Argentine Defence Minister visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi and laid a wreath, paying homage to India's fallen heroes. A tri-service Guard of Honour was presented to Taiana before his official talks with his Indian counterpart.

The visit of Taiana and the signing of the Letter of Intent solidifies the cooperation between India and Argentina in the defence sector, reaffirming their commitment to fostering a robust and enduring partnership for mutual security and progress.