Argentine Defence Minister Visits BrahMos Facilities; Tejas On Cards For Bilateral Talks

The Defence Minister of the Argentine Republic, Mr Jorge Enrique Taiana, arrived in New Delhi on July 17 for a significant four-day visit to India aimed at bolstering defence cooperation and strengthening strategic ties between the two nations. During his stay in India, Taiana is scheduled to hold crucial bilateral talks with Indian Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh on July 18, 2023. The discussions are expected to revolve around enhancing defence ties and exploring avenues of collaboration in the defence industry.

Argentine Defence Minister Visits BrahMos Facility

Taiana also visited the Brahmos missile facilities and spoke with BrahMos Aerospace's chief executive officer and managing director, Atul Dinkar Rane. In his tweet, Taiana said, "I began a visit to India to hold a bilateral meeting with my peer Rajnath Singh and visit different industries for the Defense of this country. Today I was at the missile company BrahMos Missile, which develops missiles for ships, aircraft, and land vehicles."

Image Credit: Twitter @JorgeTaiana

Argentina's growing interest in India's indigenous LCA Tejas

Taiana's visit underscores the growing importance of India-Argentina relations and their dedication to fortifying their strategic partnership. The focus on enhancing defence cooperation is expected to create opportunities for joint ventures and knowledge sharing in defence production and military capabilities.

Notably, both nations have expressed interest in enhancing their defence capabilities through mutual cooperation. The Argentine Air Force has shown interest in India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Discussions between Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, and Chief of Argentine Air Force, Brigadier General Xavier Isaac, have centred around cooperation in the Tejas Combat Aircraft and various helicopter options manufactured by HAL.

Strengthening defence ties and fostering regional security

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledged Argentina's interest and highlighted its significance in strengthening the strategic quotient of bilateral relationships. Both sides have agreed to promote the exchange of visits between their Armed Forces, enhance defence training, and explore collaboration for joint production of defence-related equipment.

India and Argentina share cordial and friendly relations, further exemplified by Minister Jaishankar's recent extension of wishes to the government and people of Argentina on their National Day. He emphasised that cooperation between the two nations continues to benefit their people and enhance their Strategic Partnership.

Taiana's visit is set to pave the way for increased collaboration and cooperation between India and Argentina in the defense sector, ultimately bolstering the defense capabilities of both nations and fostering regional stability and security. The Argentine Defence Minister will also pay his respects at the National War Memorial in New Delhi by laying a wreath, commemorating the fallen heroes of both countries. Apart from engagements in New Delhi, Taiana will visit Bengaluru, where he will have the opportunity to witness India's advancements in the defense technology sector. The visit aims to strengthen the ties between Argentina and India, fostering cooperation in the domain of military technology and research.