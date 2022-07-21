Arguments Conclude On Setalvad, Sreekumar Bail Pleas, Gujarat Court Reserves Order

Lawyers representing jailed social activist Teesta Setalvad on Thursday told a sessions court here the Gujarat SIT charge that she was part of a "larger conspiracy" to frame the then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots cases was "baseless".

The sessions court, hearing bail applications of Setalvad and former IPS officer RB Sreekumar, reserved its order after the arguments from both defence and prosecution came to an end on Thursday.

Setalvad was arrested last month by the Ahmedabad crime branch along with former DGP Sreekumar and ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent persons in the 2002 riots cases.

In their final submission, defence lawyers told the court the government's argument that the Mumbai-based activist and others were part of a "larger conspiracy" to frame Modi, who was Gujarat CM from 2001 to 2014, in the post-Godhra riots case was "baseless".

On Wednesday, the prosecution had opposed Setalvad's bail plea claiming she also attempted to destabilize the then-BJP government using funds collected in the name of post-Godhra riotsvictims.

After hearing both the sides, sessions judge DD Thakkar reserved his order on the bail pleas.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Gujarat police, probing the charges against Setalvad and the two former police officers, had opposed her bail plea.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Mitesh Amin had told the court the activist received funds on the ground they were meant to be distributed among the victims of the riots, but the money never reached the intended beneficiaries.

The SPP had claimed the money never reached the victims, and it was rather used to destabilise the then-BJP government and show it engineered and sponsored the riots, which were triggered after a mob torched a coach of the Sabarmati Express train near Godhra station on February 27, 2002, leading to the death of 59 passengers.

The conspiracy also involved Congress leaders like the late Ahmed Patel and others, and all this was done at the behest of the opposition party, Amin had alleged.

Last month, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea filed by Zakia Jafri, whose husband Ehsan Jafri, a former Congress MP, was killed during the riots in Ahmedabad. The plea alleged a "larger conspiracy" behind the 2002 riots in Gujarat. But the court upheld a previous SIT's clean chit to Modi and 63 others.

The apex court had said there is no "title of material" to support the allegation that the communal violence that took place after the Godhra train burning incident was a "pre-planned event" owing to a conspiracy hatched at the highest level in the state.

