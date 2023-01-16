Aristo Biotech IPO Opens For Subscription: Check GMP, Issue Price, Listing Date & More

The SME (small and medium enterprise) IPO of Aristo Bio-tech and Lifescience Limited opened for subscription on Monday, January 16. The initial public offering of the agrochemicals supplier which aims to raise Rs 13.05 crore will end on January 19.

The public issue of Aristo Bio-tech IPO, which has set the issue price at Rs 72 a share, consists of around 18,12,800 shares at a face value of Rs 10.

50 percent of the net issue is reserved for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) while the remaining 50 percent is for retail investors. Interested investors can bid for a single lot of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereafter.

The company intends to utilise the IPO proceeds for fulfilling the working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and public issue expenses.

Aristo Biotech IPO: Key details

Aristo Bio-tech IPO date: January 16 -January 19

Issue price: Rs 72 per share

Lot size: The investor can bid for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

IPO size: Rs 13.05 crore

Aristo Biotech IPO share allotment date: Likely on January 24

Aristo Biotech IPO listing date: Likely January 27

Aristo Bio-tech GMP:

The Gray Market Premium of Aristo Bio-tech and Lifescience is Rs 15 as of today. The GMP suggests that the IPO may open at a premium on the listing.

Aristo bio-tech is a crop protection company involved in the manufacturing, formulation, supply and packaging of various pesticides, including herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, plant growth regulators and a wide variety of other Agrochemicals in India as well as for export.

The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant is located at Manjusar in Gujarat's Vadodara. "Besides manufacturing our own products, we also provide Contract manufacturing, Job work and Toll manufacturing services and products for reputed Indian and Multinational Crop Protection companies," the company says on its website.