Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday kick-started the three-day Uttarakhand Tribal Festival in state capital Dehradun.

The festival in Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand is being marked as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations being held across the nation. The fest is being considered as one of the curtain-raiser programmes being organised ahead of the week-long celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav from 15 November to 22 November 2021.

The state-Tribal Research Cum-Cultural Centre and Museum (T.R.I) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Government of India have jointly organised the festival to promote and showcase rich traditions, culture, art, handicrafts, and food of the tribes of Uttarakhand namely Jaunsari, Tharu, Boksa, Bhotia, and Raji.

The Union Minister lauded the commitment of the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the overall development of the Tribal Community. He thanked PM Modi for declaring 15 November as "Janjaati Gaurav Diwas".

Minister Munda vows to work for welfare of Tribals in Uttarakhand

Union Minister, Arjun Munda congratulated and praised the attempts made by the Uttarakhand Government towards the development of Tribal Communities. He vowed to fulfil the demands of Chief Minister Dhami by setting up two Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) dedicated to tribal students, a Museum for Freedom Fighters, and distribution of 5000 tablets for the benefit of Tribal students.

Munda thanked the citizens of Uttarakhand, especially the Tribal community of the state for organising the festival and participating in the event with great enthusiasm.

He was seen dancing along with the members of the Tribal community on the beats of traditional Tribal music.

Munda paid his tribute to the late freedom fighter Birsa Munda who had sacrificed his life fighting for "Jal, Jungle, and Jameen". He also urged the Uttarakhand government to send a proposal under Article 275 of the Indian Constitution and other schemes of the Ministry which would go a long way for the empowerment of Tribes. The Tribal Affairs Minister further emphasised the importance of educating the communities concerning the Forest Rights Act and Community Forest Rights and working with TRIFED on increasing the livelihood of the Tribal community.

Discoursing on the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid his homage to freedom fighter Veer Shaheed Keshri Chand and said that Uttarakhand has been a land of freedom fighters. He said that the event demonstrated the state's rich as well as diverse tribal art and culture.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative by the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have been instrumental not only in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also holding within them the power and potential to further enable PM Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political, and economic identity.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@MundaArjun