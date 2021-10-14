Armaan Kohli And 2 Others' Bail Plea Rejected By Special NDPS Court In Drugs Case

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli continues to be in prison after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case earlier this year. The actor has been in judicial custody since his arrest on August 29. Kohli's bail plea hearing was supposed to be held today, October 14. As per the latest report by the news agency, ANI, the bail plea of the actor and two others are rejected by a special NDPS court.

Armaan Kohli's bail plea rejected

Mumbai | Special NDPS Court rejects bail plea of Armaan Kohli (in file pic) and two others in a drugs case pic.twitter.com/JYjHwx4LI4 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Earlier last month, Kohli's attempts to be released from custody received a setback when his bail application was dismissed by a Mumbai court. The actor is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail. The NCB had arrested the Qahar actor after conducting a raid at his residence in Mumbai.

He had been arrested and charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) for allegedly possessing drugs. At the time, NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had said, "We cannot say much right now, all I can say is that he was searched under NDPS. After giving him summons, his questioning is still ongoing. I can not reveal anything (if drugs were nabbed from his house). The investigation is on. You all will get to know, I can't make speculations."

His name is said to have emerged in the crackdown on drug peddlers in Mumbai. One of them reportedly had links with Bollywood after which Armaan Kohli came under the radar. There has been a spotlight on the Bollywood-drugs nexus in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year. Many high-profile names have emerged by the investigating agency over the past few months.

Image: Instagram/@armaankohliofficial