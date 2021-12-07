Armed Forces Flag Day: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Contribute To Forces' Welfare

To commemorate the Armed Forces Flag Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday acknowledged the "exemplary contributions" of the Indian forces. It has become a tradition to commemorate this day as a tribute to India's soldiers, sailors, and airmen over the years.

Prime Minister also encouraged people to contribute to the wellbeing of armed troops. The donations raised on Armed Forces Flag Day are also utilised to help serve retired military people, as well as to rehabilitate war casualties. Small flags are also handed on this day in exchange for donations.

PM Modi tweeted, "On Armed Forces Flag Day, I would like to acknowledge once again the exemplary contributions of our armed forces. Their perseverance and courage are outstanding. I would also urge you all to contribute towards our forces’ welfare."

Armed Forces Flag Day 2021

Every year on December 7, India observes Armed Forces Flag Day. Its goal is to raise funds for the Armed Forces Staff by selling Indian flags, batches, stickers, and other goods to the general public. On August 28, 1949, a committee was formed under the leadership of India's then-Defense Minister.

The committee resolved to mark a Flag Day on December 7 every year. This day is mostly observed to distribute flags and collect contributions from the public. Have a look at this incredible video shared by the Ministry of Defence to mark Armed Forces Flag Day 2021.

In exchange for contributions, people across the country distribute miniature flags and automobile flags in the colours red, deep blue, and light blue to signify the three services. As a result, the funds raised are used to serve retired military troops, as well as to rehabilitate battle casualties.

The commemoration of Armed Forces Flag Day and the collecting of cash through flag distribution. People express their gratitude and appreciation to India's current and veteran military members, as well as those who have perished in the country's service.

The rehabilitation of war casualties, the welfare of serving soldiers and their families, and the resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families are the fundamental goals of flag day.

The Indian Army, Air Services, and Navy, the three branches of the Indian Armed Forces, put on a variety of performances, carnivals, dramas, and other entertainment programmes to educate the general public on how the security personnel work to preserve national security.

Image: @proudhampur/@narendramodi-Twitter