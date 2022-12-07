Armed Forces Flag Day: Raksha Mantri & Mins Ask Citizens To Contribute To Forces' Welfare

India commemorates Armed Forces Flag Day to pay tribute to the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fight on our borders to safeguard the country's honour. On August 28, 1949, a committee was formed under the leadership of India's then-Defense Minister. The committee resolved to mark a Flag Day on December 7 every year. This day is mostly observed to distribute flags and collect contributions from the public.

Political leaders pay tribute to the men in uniform

Marking the Armed Forces Flag Day, several leaders and ministers took to Twitter and paid their respect to the security forces protecting the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and remembered the bravery, courage, and sacrifice of the armed forces. He appealed to citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of India’s Bravehearts.

Raksha Mantri shared a video where he said, "My dear countrymen, as you all know, our army has been committed to protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country with their body and mind. In the wars fought so far, whether it is about showing bravery, or their war skills, or to counter terrorist activities happening from across the border, or helping the citizens in various disasters, our Armed Forces have always done commendable work. Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on 7th December to commemorate and honor the valuable contribution of our soldiers in the service of the motherland. Along with this, the month of December is recognized as the pride month in the country. Till now our soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice in the defense of the nation and many soldiers have also become physically disabled. And being a citizen of this country it is our moral responsibility to support them".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath tweeted, "Hearty congratulations to the brave personnel of the Indian Armed Forces, their families, and the people of the state, who are continuously dedicated to the service of the nation. On the occasion of 'Armed Forces Flag Day', Come, let us resolve to contribute more and more to help the families of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives at the altar of duty. Jai Hind!"

BJP National President JP Nadda extended his greetings to the army personnel and appealed to people to contribute to their welfare.

I bow to the valour & selflessness of our armed forces on Armed Forces Flag Day and extend my greetings to our armed forces personnel and their families. They safeguard our country’s sovereignty each day. Let us all show our gratitude to our heroes & contribute to their welfare. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 7, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also tweeted and expressed his gratutude to army personnel who protects Nation’s Honour.

On the occasion of #ArmedForcesFlagDay, Let us Honour those who protects Nation’s Honour. pic.twitter.com/S7p9OJ55Jd — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 7, 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, "You are there so we are" and extended his gratitude to the courage and sacrifice of the Armed forces.

On #ArmedForcesFlagDay, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces for their indomitable courage & selfless sacrifice.



Let us contribute generously as a mark of respect for our soldiers and their families.



Donate at: https://t.co/qQhOlzkOZ4 pic.twitter.com/q2H6bwRfOy — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 7, 2022

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha's office tweeted, "Warm greetings and best wishes to all members of our armed forces and their families on Armed Forces Flag Day. I salute the courage and dedication of our soldiers and acknowledge with gratitude their valour and service to our country".

The Flag Day is an opportunity for all of us to express gratitude & solidarity with brave armed forces personnel. I appeal to all citizens to contribute generously to Armed Forces Flag Day fund and serve the noble cause of welfare of soldiers, the ex-servicemen & their families. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) December 7, 2022

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh lauded the Armed personnel fo always protecting the nation at the forefront.

On this Armed Forces Flag Day, let us salute the brave Indian armed forces who have always been at the forefront to protect our Nation. Their valour, grit, and sacrifice continue to inspire us every single day.#ArmedForcesFlagDay pic.twitter.com/5bO3fTxV9I — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 7, 2022

Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF)

The AFFDF is operated by a Managing Committee, headed by Raksha Mantri at the Centre and Governor / Lt Governor at the State / UT level. Kendriya Sainik Board is responsible for the administration of AFFDF. These funds utilised for providing financial assistance to needy Ex-Servicemen, War widows, and their Dependents; and the Institutions involved in the rehabilitation of the Ex-Servicemen, War widows, and their Dependents. The AFFDF is an amalgamation of:-