Armed Forces Join COVID Battle: Tri-services' COVID Cell Chief Says 'it's Like War For Us'

In the battle against COVID, it’s all hands on deck for the Forces. The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has held multiple meetings in the last few days with the Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-services Chiefs. PM Modi was also briefed individually on the efforts of the forces. In a special broadcast, Lieutenant General (Dr) Madhuri Kantikar, who is the Deputy Chief of the Integrated Medical Staff on Monday evening spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Sanika Kanekar. Lt Gen Dr Madhuri Kantikar is leading the panel that has been formed for the COVID-19 Management Program.

What are the immediate steps that are being taken by the AFMS (Armed Forces Medical Services) for the mitigation of the crisis across India?

I think the immediate step is that it is no more just AFMS, but it’s the armed forces. Of course, the primary warriors remain the Armed Forces Medical Services and the DGAFMS (Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services) is leading the whole thing. He has set up a committee, which is the COVID Crisis Cell, which I am heading and we have taken this as an operational role, wherein a war. Just like the way we go in a war, our soldiers will be on the front and will be supported by us, doctors. Today we are on the front line. All our soldiers are supporting us. We are here now to do whatever we can. This is war. You know, no one really gets it all. There would be a lot of losses, a lot of damages, but let’s look at it positively and with a strength that we are here and we will do our best.

Like you very rightly said that this is a war situation in the country. If you could elaborate on how the Indian Army, Indian Navy as well as the Air Force are going all out in ensuring that there are adequate supplies and ensuring that our frontline workers and doctors don’t have to undergo more trouble in this fight against COVID-19?

I would first like to specify that the doctors are really stretched to their full limits. But I think, it’s our training and resilience with which we look at every work or every challenge as an opportunity to rise up above it. The Armed Forces are supporting this in a holistic manner. So the Indian Navy is transporting oxygen to different places across the country. As various medical supplies are coming from different countries, there is a huge logistics operation being undertaken by the Air Force and they are standing in readiness to deliver it to all the parts of the country. In fact, oxygen in the country besides getting transported in containers and vans from abroad, the armed forces are also transporting across the country.

The Army is doing its bit, by providing the transports on which the oxygen tanks are transported. Those are being used on trains to transport oxygen. Besides this, the Indian Army is also providing its soldiers, who are trained in giving first aid on the battlefield. This I think is a lesson to learn that a time has come for all of us to say “What I can do?” Just the way, we look at sick in our own homes; we can look after some more people in our community. There’s so much each can do.

You have said that AFMS officers that are retiring this year would get an extension. So how is Army planning to ramp up those serving the nation at this time? How is the Army planning to get more doctors in this battle against the pandemic?

See, Army doctors cannot be taken out of the shelf after years of rigorous training, which makes us a doctor and a soldier. So, that is not possible. So what we are looking at is Short service commissioned officers, we are looking at getting them on board - those who have done less than or 14 years. The government is looking at ways and means to quickly take them on board. We are also looking at boarding Short Service Commissioned Officers for teleconsultation because I think in these times of difficulty and despair, the nation looks up to this uniform with such pride. I also think that our veterans are also looking forward to where they can sit at home. We are also hoping for the government to open defence online openings for the civilians

In these tough times, it is very assuring to see people in a white and olive uniform leading from the front. Another challenge, which the nation is facing right now is the shortage of important medical supplies such as the antiviral drug Remdesivir, medical oxygen because we have seen people struggling for these. So, with Army stepping in, how do you see this crisis being mitigated at the earliest?

See, the setup and manufacturing of medical drugs and setup are already being done by the civil sector. The Armed Forces whenever and where will be called in will help in quick transportation. The Army found that there were small plants that were not functioning, so the clinical skilled engineers from the Armed Forces went there and got it sorted out. We are all multiservice people- doctors and soldiers and we take pride in our services. We are going to be within everything, just the way we always are, please do not panic. Let all the system start falling into place.

Can you please tell us that how is the Army planning to implement mission CO-JEET?

We are ramping up all our military hospitals. We are ramping them up as fast as we can. We would still continue to help in the transportation of oxygen supply. Ever since the surge came in, we have opened all our hospitals to all our veterans and their dependencies, so that burden on the civil hospitals can be reduced and more beds are available. I request all the people to not panic and keep up their high spirits.

As the government has announced to rope in medical interns and medical students to join the country in its fight against the pandemic, what message do you have for the young generation?

I feel that this is a once in a lifetime kind of opportunity and they should proudly step forward to look after and care for the people of their country. I would like to urge all the families, friends and relatives of these young medical students and interns to not hesitate while sending them to battle the pandemic at the forefront.

