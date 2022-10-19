'Armed Forces Rely On Space Tech': ISpA Director General At Launch Of 'Mission DefSpace'

On October 19, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network at DefExpo 2022 in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA) Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt spoke about India’s preparedness for Space Warfare.

Speaking with Republic TV at DefExpo 2022, Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt said, “Just two years back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historical decision to open up the Space sector and enable the participation of the Indian private sector as a co-traveller.”

Lt Gen AK Bhatt said, “Today's armed forces rely on Space technology. Space technology has been extensively used by private as well as commercial domains. In modern warfare, armed forces have been using space technology for fighting wars."

Speaking about 75 challenges laid down for private sectors, Lt Gen AK Bhatt said, “Space and cyber are very critical to any nation. We as an Indian Space Association along with the Ministry of Defence thought of an opportunity to make challenges for the private sector to see what they could produce for the future in Space for the Armed Forces. So, 75 challenges have been listed out for private players to meet the requirements of our users which are the Army, Navy, and Air Force in the future. This will be done through Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX).”

Lt Gen AK Bhatt further asserted that these challenges would provide opportunities for Indian private players under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

'In future wars, the new domains will have Cyber and Space': Lt Gen AK Bhatt

Speaking about space warfare, Lt Gen AK Bhatt said, “In any future war, the new domains will have Space and Cyber. Space technology will help the forces to fight better and maybe in the future, it becomes a domain where wars will be fought. It will be helping the Tri-services to fight their wars better, to have better communications, to have better ISR, and to have better navigation. Space technology is extensively used today and will be used in the future as well.”

“The Ministry of Defence would be placing orders to private players after they meet these 75 challenges and are able to produce what the Army, Navy, and Air force require.”

PM Modi launches Mission DefSpace

At DefExpo 2022 in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Mission DefSpace'. While addressing the DefExpo, PM Modi asserted that this Defence Expo is a symbol of new beginnings. “It is the first Defence Expo where only Indian companies are participating with Made-in-India Defence products. Space technology in India is helping many developing countries. SAARC satellite is an example of this. Space technology is supporting maritime trade and activities.”

#LIVE | Mission Defence Space is our vision. Our full focus is on space science and tech: PM Modi at Defence Expo 2022. Tune in here to watch his address -https://t.co/bP17rYZn8X pic.twitter.com/5IOBIO06ZC — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2022

DefSpace aims to develop innovative solutions for the Defence Forces in the domain of space through startups and industry. Furthermore, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa during the inauguration ceremony.

