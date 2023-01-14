Armed Forces Veterans Day: Tri Forces Chiefs Lay Wreath At National War Memorial

In honor of Armed Forces Veterans Day, Gen. Anil Chauhan, the chief of the defence staff, and the heads of the three services—Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar—laid wreaths at the National War Memorial (NWM) on Saturday.

Armed Forces Veterans Day

Every year on January 14, the Armed Forces Veterans Day is observed. On this day in 1953, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, who led Indian Forces to victory in the 1947 war against Pakistan, officially retired from the Services.

January 14, 2016, was marked as the First Armed Forces Veterans Day. Events honouring the ex-Servicemen and their families are held to recognise this day each year.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses rally

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed an Armed Forces Veterans Rally at Jaswant Ground in Dehradun Cantonment.

He further launched the ‘Soul of Steel Alpine Challenge’ which is a joint adventure sports initiative of the Indian Army and CLAW Global, by flagging off a car expedition from Dehradun to Ghamshali located in the Niti Valley.

Singh then paid homage to the supreme sacrifice and the dedicated service of our Armed Forces, and dedicated Shaurya Sthal-developed by Uttarakhand War Memorial Trust, which unanimously decided to hand over its control to the Indian Army on Veteran’ Day.

This year, the event took place at nine locations across the country, namely Jhunjhunu, Jalandhar, Panagarh, New Delhi, Dehradun, Chennai, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar and Mumbai by three Service Headquarters. The event in Chennai will be presided over by the Raksha Rajya Mantri.

During the celebration, the ‘We for veterans’ anthem - an ode to our veterans commemorating their valor and sacrifice was also played.