Arms, Ammunition Seized From House In J-K's Pulwama; One Arrested

Security forces have arrested a person after seizing arms and ammunition from his house during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

A search operation was carried out in the Lurgam area of Tral on Thursday, they said.

During the searches, a Kalashnikov rifle, two magazines, and 56 bullets were seized from the house of Bashir Ahmad. He has been arrested, officials said, adding a case has been registered and investigations were underway.