An accused arrested on charges of fabricating arms license gave a slip to police while being taken for medical examination in Badarpur in South East Delhi on Thursday. Efforts are underway to nab the accused.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows two police officials with the accused. While one police officer is holding the hand of the accused, the other is talking on the phone. The accused then pulls his hand away and runs. Three police personnel are seen chasing him. However, the accused successfully manages to flee.

Accused was arrested in a fabricated arms licence case



A case has been registered at Cyber Cell Police Station at Badarpur. A departmental action is also initiated against Sub-inspector Mohit and Constable Ajay for the negligence of duty. The accused was arrested in a fabricated arms licence case.

In a similar incident on October 2, an undertrial prisoner managed to escape after he was brought to a Government hospital for treatment in Patiala. The escapee was lodged in the Central Jail Patiala and is facing three charges under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar too, a rape accused escaped from police custody last month. However, he was arrested by police while trying to flee to Gujarat.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu escapes from police custody

In a massive blow earlier, gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, had also escaped from Police custody in Punjab's Mansa district.

Tinu, who is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, escaped when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in another case. Mansa police’s Crime Investigation Agency’s (CIA) in charge has been suspended following the incident.

Mossewala was killed when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his cousin and friend. His vehicle was waylaid and bullets were sprayed on him by six shooters.