Army Aviation Corps Strengthen Preparedness At LAC To Tackle All Possible Eventualities

In a bid to face any kind of uncertain situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army, as well as the Army Aviation Corps, has strengthened their preparedness which has become imperative. Notably, there continues to remain friction between India and China since April-May 2020 when the Chinese forces deployed their troops in large numbers along the disputed boundary in a bud to change the status quo and push the LAC.

Concerning the same, Captain Abhiraj Sharma spoke to ANI and said that the Indian Army is carrying out operations with aircraft Cheetah and LAH. Further stating that there are many challenges including altitude, weather conditions, and different terrain conditions in the northeast, he said that it is used for operation and sustainability of troops at LAC and for rescue operations."

Similarly, Captain Varun Palashkar while speaking about the threat from China said,

"We conduct 24 hours surveillance through UAV drones which could be used even at night. This helps in the timely reaction of our troops to situations that may build up. We keep a close watch on the movement along the border. Basically, we keep a close against any hideouts and ensure national security."

Army Aviation Corps in Tezu also strengthening its preparedness

On the other hand, the Army Aviation Corps in Arunachal Pradesh's Tezu is also strengthening its preparedness to counter any challenges along the LAC. Speaking over the same, Captain A Sandhu asserted that the Army Aviation Corps has been the backbone, especially for the ground operation and the challenges including altitude, weather conditions, and terrain conditions.

Notably, the Madras regiment in Tezu has been focussing on sustainability by carrying a route march at night to the interior villages and roads and the jawans are carrying out the march up to 50 km while holding their rifles and other gear. This training is being provided to the Indian Army for preparing them to reach out to the sensitive zones where the Army vehicles are unable to reach. Furthermore, these troops are also well trained to deal with escalating situations like Galvan and others.

