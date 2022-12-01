Army Aviation: First Ever 'Combined Passing Out Parade' Held At CATS, Nashik

The first ever 'Combined Passing out Parade (PoP)' for all student officers attending various aviation and Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) courses was held at the premier Combat Army Aviation Training School in Maharashtra's Nashik on Thursday and certificates were awarded.

A total of 57 officials are ready to to dawn their new role as combat aviators and RPAS crew, an official said.

CATS, located at Gandhi Nagar Airfield here, is the premier flying training institution of the Indian Army and functions under the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla.

The ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Suri, Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation Corps, the official said.

"It is a momentous day in the history of army aviation as we pass out all the four courses in a common parade. This is happening for the first time. Army aviation is one of the fastest growing arms since its raising 36 years ago in 1986," Lieutenant General Suri said in his address.

He hailed the Advanced Light Helicopter, the Dhruv basic platform for army aviation, latest induction of LVG Gen 3 that removed the restrictions of night operations, induction of Rudra helicopter and LCH or Prachand, which is tailor-made for high altitude.

"These helicopters can match the best in their class in the world today. The replacement of Chetak, Cheetahs is also underway. We will get the LUH helicopter in place of Chetak, Cheetah. The iconic AH-64 or Apache helicopter will be inducted in the Army aviation in the beginning of 2024," he said.

Technology should be in the DNA of each aviator and flight safety is the bedrock of all aviation operations, the lieutenant general asserted.

In all, 32 officers, including one from Nigeria, were awarded the coveted Aviation Wings to become Combat Helicopter Pilots after successful completion of the Combat Aviators Course.

Seven officers were awarded Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) Badge to become Aviation Helicopter Instructors after successful completion of the Aviation Helicopter Instructors Course (AHIC) and 18 officers were awarded the RPAS wing to become RPAS pilot after successful completion of the Basic Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Course.

Capt Naman Bansal was awarded the 'Silver Cheetah' trophy for standingfFirst in the Overall Order of Merit of the Combat Aviators Course Serial No 38, Major Abhimanyu Ganachari was awarded the 'Major Pradeep Agarwal' trophy for Overall Best of Army Helicopter Instructor Course Serial No 37 and Major Navneet Joshi and Lieutenant Colonel Puneet Nagar were awarded the Brigadier KV Shandil, SM trophy for First in Order of Merit of Basic RPAS (Internal Pilot & observer – 02), the official said.

Captain Jayesh Saxena won the 'Capt SK Sharma' trophy for 'Best in Flying' and Captain Naman Bansal won the 'Air Observation Post (AOP)-35' trophy for standing First in Ground Subjects.

The 'Fledgling Trophy' for standing First in Pre Army Pilot Course (PAPC) was won by Captain Rahul Malik and the 'Captain PK Gour' trophy for 'Best in Gunnery' was won by Captain Chittibabu R, he added.

Among the 57 were women officers Captain Sujata Arya, Captain Mallika Negi, Captain Gauri Mahadik and Captain Anumeha. Mahadik's husband, a major, had made the supreme sacrifice for the nation two years ago.

The ceremony was marked by an integrated training exercise titled 'Exercise Sky Soldier', with the highlight being a spectacular exercise displayed by the aviators of the Nashik Army base, the official said.

