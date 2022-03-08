Army Chief Bats For Making Indigenous Weapons To Fight Future Wars Amid Russia-Ukraine War

As Russian forces continue to wreak havoc in Ukraine, a global threat of world war looms. As the unabated warfare reaches the 13th day, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday highlighted that it is important to develop India as a self-reliant country for defence equipment and weapons.

Noting the urgency of becoming ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in the Defence sector, Gen Naravane stated that the Ukraine-Russia conflict has taught us the ‘biggest lesson: to be ready for future wars with indigenous weapons.’ His statement underlined that it is pertinent for a country to have unique and indigenous warfare weapons and defence types of equipment. General Naravane further gave a gist of the coming world order in terms of defence sector and noted that the ‘future wars will be fought with own weapon system.’

Ukraine War: Gen Naravane emphasizes developing indigenous weapons

“Biggest lesson is we've to be ready to fight future wars with indigenous weapons. Steps towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence have to be taken more urgently. Wars of future should be fought with own weapon systems,” COAS Gen Naravane said to ANI.

Further speaking on the escalating warfare, General Narvane pointed out that the Indian Army should be prepared to fight a war at any point in time. “There are many lessons that can be learnt from the ongoing Ukraine-Russian War. The crisis shows that wars can happen any time & we've to remain prepared for them. The wars wouldn't just be non-kinetic & would be fought in the physical domain also,” he added.

Devastation remains unstalled in Ukraine as war continues to rage

His statement reflected how the diplomatic negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv turned violent after Russia suddenly announced an ‘operation to demilitarize’ Kyiv on Feb 24 and invaded the neighbouring country. Since Feb 24, it's been around two weeks and the devastation in Ukraine remains unstalled. Ukrainian Cities have been turned into piles of debris, buildings flattened, schools burnt and streets have been emptied as people continue to evade to protect their lives.

In order to stall massive disaster, both countries have held three rounds of peace negotiations in Belarus that had born no fruits.

However, discontented with West’s inaction in the ongoing warfare, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Tuesday hinted over ‘negotiating’ on Putin’s demands. Zelenskyy dropped a big hint on the possibility of recognising Crimea as part of Russia and the breakaway Donbas and Luhansk regions to be recognised as independent regions. He said that a compromise could be discussed.

"We can discuss this and find a compromise on how people will live there," Zelenskyy said.

However, he later posted a video message where he assured people that he was still present in Kyiv and exuded confidence about Ukraine's victory against Russia.



Image: ANI