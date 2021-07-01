Army Chief Blames 'easy Availability Of Drones For Complexities' After Jammu Attack

Days after the attack on the Jammu airbase, Army chief General MM Naravane on Thursday blamed the easy availability of drones behind the increasing complexity and challenges. Pointing out that the aerial vehicles are destined to be used in all sorts of combats in the future both by state and non-state actors, he asserted that this point would be kept in mind in all the planning that is to be done by the forces in regards to the future.

"We are developing capabilities to deal with that threat whether by state-sponsored or by states themselves and to deal with drone threats both in kinetic & non-kinetic realm," he elaborated.

Jammu drone attack

In the early hours of Sunday, twin explosions rocked the technical area of the IAF airbase in Jammu causing minor damage to the facility and leaving two Indian Air Force officers injured. The blasts which took place within a gap of five minutes occurred after explosive-laden drones crashed in the airbase. The first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. It is believed that the target was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area. The blasts came right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level meeting with J&K's political parties and the Gupkar alliance, the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

While the investigation in the matter is still underway, learning from it, the Indian Army on Thursday deployed anti-drone measures in order to thwart any attempts. The Indian Army has deployed an electro-optic drone system in Jammu's Poonch and Rajouri sectors near the Line of Control (LOC). According to reports, the new anti-drone system cuts off the signal from its parent control or operator and uses a laser to bring down drones at a distance of 1.5 kilometres by disrupting its communications system.

In addition, the Indian Army has already started drone training for the police in the border areas. The police are being trained to carry out drone surveillance along the LOC.

Credit-PTI/Unsplash