Army Chief Calls On Vice President

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Wednesday.

The Vice President Secretariat shared a picture of the meeting on Twitter. The spouses of Dhankhar and Gen. Pande were also present on the occasion. Gen. Pande presented the vice president with a memento.

Dhankhar took over as the vice president on August 11. 

