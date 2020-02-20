Army Chief Draws FATF Link To Reduction In Terrorism, Hints At China's Change In Stance

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Naravane on Thursday stated that the FATF pressure on Pakistan was a key factor responsible for the reduction of terrorism in the Kashmir valley. He added that China too had realized that it could not back Pakistan all the time. At the same time, General Naravane revealed that there were 15-20 terrorist camps containing 250-350 terrorists at any point in time in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It is expected that the FATF will make a formal announcement about retaining Pakistan on the grey list on Friday.

Army Chief General MM Naravane: If the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) comes down heavily on them, they may have to do a rethink on their rhetoric and activities. FATF is a factor (in the reduction of terror activities in Kashmir valley). https://t.co/wzZoZdk4E5 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Read: SC Order On Commissioning Of Women Enabling, Will Give Clarity Moving Forward: Army Chief

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane: There are 15-20 terrorist camps inside Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir where there are around 250-350 terrorists at any time and numbers may fluctuate. pic.twitter.com/1qALwakFZV — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Read: 'Indian Army To Field At Least A Dozen Players': Army Chief Naravane On Tokyo Olympics

'Always in a high state of alertness'

Speaking to ANI, the COAS mentioned that infiltration attempts were often brought to the attention of the Army. However, he stressed that these attempts by Pakistan were foiled before such actions were even attempted. General Naravane said that the troops were always in a “high state of alertness”.

“We do get news about attempts to such activities whether infiltration or BAT actions. But because our troops on the LC are very well trained and always in a high state of alertness, we have been able to foil any such actions even before they could be attempted,” the COAS remarked.

Read: 'With Creation Of CDS & DMA, Synergy Among Three Services Will Get Fillip': Army Chief

Taking about his second visit to Nagrota, General Naravane said, “This is my second visit to Nagrota in as many months. I had gone soon after taking the oath to review the situation. And the second visit was to further refine our operational plans in the wake of the prevailing situation. We are now in the process of formulating a new strategy for the summer which would be catering for all contingencies and which would also be people friendly and in sync with various government initiatives.”

Read: Army Chief Gen Naravane Reveals Spike In Ceasefire Violations, Says 'most Attempts Foiled'

(With ANI inputs)