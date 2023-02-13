Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday flew in the Light Combat Helicopter "Prachand" at Aero India 2023 at Karnataka's Bengaluru. Notably, the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) "Prachand" displayed its aerobatic capabilities in the skies of Bengaluru at the inaugural 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show, Aero India 2023.

Speaking to reporters, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande said, "It was a very satisfying and meaningful experience. I was quite impressed with the kind of features that the Light Combat Helicopter has, especially in terms of manoeuvrability and capabilities that we in the Army are requiring from a combat helicopter."

At Aero India 2023, Indian Air Force's Wing Commander SP John and Group Captain Rajiv Dubey showcased the swift movements and aerobatic capabilities of Prachand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia’s largest Aero India 2023 show in Bengaluru on Monday. The five-day aerospace exhibition, at the Yalahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru, will focus on displaying indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies. Prime Minister's emphasis on Aatmanirbharta in the Indian Defence sector will also be displayed.