Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Proceeds On 2-day Visit To Bhutan To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Manoj Pande on Friday, July 29, embarked upon a two-day visit to Bhutan, in an effort to further enhance the unique and time-tested bilateral relationship between the two Nations. The Army Chief's visit will further cement the historical bilateral ties and defence cooperation between India and Bhutan.

General Manoj Pande will commence his visit by paying homage at the National Memorial Chorten at Thimpu, built in the memory of Jigme Dorji Wangchuk, the third King of Bhutan. The Army Chief will also engage in extensive discussions with his counterpart in the Royal Bhutan Army to exchange views on building strong cultural and professional bonds between the armies of both India and Bhutan.

“The Chief of Army Staff is scheduled to have an audience with the King and the Fourth King,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The Army Chief will conclude his visit by paying homage at the Druk Wangyal Khang Zhang Chortens at Dochula, which was established in honour of the fallen heroes of the Royal Bhutan Army who made the supreme sacrifice in operations against insurgents.

Earlier on July 17, General Manoj Pandey made a three-day visit to Bangladesh to strengthen defence and bilateral ties between both the neighbouring countries.