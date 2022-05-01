Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Receives Ceremonial Guard Of Honour; Reveals 'utmost Priority'

Newly-appointed Army Chief General Manoj Pande was on Sunday presented a ceremonial guard of honor at the South Block lawns, a day after he took charge of the force.

Gen. Pande said his "utmost and foremost" priority would be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness to face current, contemporary, and future security challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) also said that he would focus on the ongoing reforms, restructuring, and transformation of the Army to enhance its operational and functional efficiency.

Gen Pande said the global geopolitical situation is changing rapidly "as a result of which we have multiple challenges ahead". " My utmost and foremost priority will be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness to face the current contemporary and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict," he said.

'Matter of pride for me...'

The Army chief said his force, in coordination with the Indian Air Force and Navy, will effectively deal with all possible security challenges facing the nation.

"In terms of capability development and force modernization, my effort would be to leverage new technologies through indigenization and self-reliance," he said.

“It's a matter of pride for me that I have been given the leadership of the Indian Army. Indian Army had a glorious past that maintained the security and integrity of the nation. In the same way, it contributed towards nation-building,” the new army chief said.

Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff after Gen MM Naravane retired from service. Gen Pande, who was serving as the Vice Chief, became the first-ever officer from the Corps of Engineers to take the reins of the 1.3 million-strong force.

Before taking charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff on February 1, Gen Pande was heading the Eastern Army Command that takes care of guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.

