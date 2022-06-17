The Centre announced a one-time waiver to increase the age limit for the Agnipath scheme to 23 years. Following this, Army chief General Manoj Pande on Friday lauded the decision and said that the government's decision to increase the entry age of recruitment will provide an opportunity for many young aspirants. He said that the schedule of the recruitment process will be announced soon.

Speaking about the one-time waiver on the age limit for the Agnipath scheme, General Manoj Pande said that the aspirants training for the posts during the COVID pandemic would benefit from it. “The decision of the Government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022. This decision will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic and patriotic youth who, despite the pandemic, we're preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn't be completed in the last two years due to COVID restrictions,” the Army chief said.

“The schedule of the recruitment process will be announced shortly. We call upon our youth to avail this opportunity for joining the Indian Army as Agniveers,” General Manoj Pande added.

The Centre, on Thursday, announced the grant of a one-time waiver in the age limit for the Agnipath scheme after taking cognizance of the fact that it had not been possible to undertake the recruitment in forces during the last two years. The BJP-led government increased the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years, while the lower age limit remains at 17.5 years.

More about Agnipath recruitment scheme

Under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Agniveers would be recruited only for four-year tenures in all the cadre - Indian Army, Air force, Navy. Under this scheme, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits will go up by 5,000 every year. Soldiers will be getting a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin in 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance.

Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits. After four years, 25% will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakhs and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/ANI)