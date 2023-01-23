Army Chief Gen. Pande Assesses Military Readiness Along LAC; Appreciates Troops

Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande conducted a thorough assessment of India’s military readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on Sunday.

Gen Pande was on a visit to the headquarters of the eastern Army command, nearly six weeks after a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in an area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to officials, the Chief of Army Staff was briefed by senior commanders of the Kolkata-headquartered command on a variety of operational issues, including force deployment.

Gen. Pande’ appreciation for troops

According to the Army, Gen. Pande praised the officials and soldiers for upholding the highest levels of professionalism and devotion to duty.

“General Manoj Pande, COAS visited HQ EasternCommand Kolkata and was briefed on operational preparedness & prevailing security situation. #COAS interacted with the officers & troops and appreciated them for high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty,” the Army tweeted.

Gen Manoj Pande #COAS visited units & formations along LAC in Eastern #ArunachalPradesh & was briefed on operational preparedness & security situation. #COAS complimented troops for maintaining sharp vigil & exhorted all to continue working with same zeal & devotion.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/ceHvD1wWiU — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 23, 2023

Rising tensions

After Chinese and Indian troops clashed on December 9 in the Yangtse sector of the Tawang region along the LAC, tensions between the two countries are on a rise.

On December 13, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in Parliament that Chinese troops attempted to "unilaterally" change the status quo in the Yangtse area, but that the Indian Army's robust and resolute response forced them to retreat.

Gen. Pande stated on January 12 that the situation along the Chinese border is "stable" but "unpredictable" and that Indian forces are appropriately stationed to handle any emergencies.

Additionally, he claimed that there had been a modest rise in the number of Chinese soldiers in the eastern sector. Near eastern Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim have been areas where the Indian Army has concentrated on improving infrastructure.

In order to mobilize troops in the area more quickly, the Army is building military infrastructure at a rapid rate, including roads, bridges, ammunition depots, and monitoring systems.