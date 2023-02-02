Army Chief General Manoj Pande Advocates 'Aatmanirbharta'; 'A Strategic Imperative'

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Wednesday, February 1, said that no nation would be ready to share its latest and modern technologies which means that a country's security could never be outsourced or be dependent on others' support, which underlines the impact of asymmetric warfare and digital resilience.

COAS General Manoj Pande said, "No country is willing to share the latest, state-of-the-art technologies, it hence implies that the security of a nation can neither be outsourced nor be dependent on the largesse of others. Self-sufficiency in critical technologies or investment in research and development is a strategic imperative that can no longer be ignored."

Army Chief Gen Pande at Army Institute of Technology, Pune

COAS General Manoj Pande said this while speaking at the Foundation Day of the Army Institute of Technology in Maharashtra's Pune.

Army Chief General Pande said that the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia has emphasised certain factors such as the potential of information warfare, weaponisation of economic mechanisms, the impact of asymmetric warfare, space-based systems, digital resilience, and a lot more, and all are being driven by technology prowess.

The Army Staff Chief stated, "Today's security, therefore is founded on the technological edge over the adversary."

General Pande, who has been a student of the National Defence Academy in the city said that the Army is well-versed with such realities.

COAS Pande further stated, "We have resolved to ensure that the development of our capabilities is based on the principles of self-reliance and leveraging niche technologies. And the Indian Army is taking concrete steps on both these aspects."

Indian Army following vision of Atmanirbharta

Army Chief General Pande said that keeping in mind the vision of Atmanirbharta (self reliance), capacity development efforts are underway and the Indian industry is also taking steadfast efforts according to the current needs in a very short period.

COAS General Pande averred, "Capacity development efforts are progressing on the edifice of the commitment to the vision of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).'' ''The Indian industry is responding to the need of the hour, powered by young, creative professionals within a short period, an entire ecosystem of start-ups, supporting the defence industry, has come up in the country. This is a very reassuring development, through which the vision of Atmanirbharta is being realised," he further said.