Army Chief General Manoj Pande Begins 4-day Australia Visit To Boost Defence Cooperation

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande has left for his Australia visit that is to commence on April 3, Monday. COAS General Manoj Pande will engage in discussions with Australia's senior military leadership during his four-day visit. This meeting will be to enhance India’s defence cooperation with Australia's Armed Forces.



General Manoj Pande will interact with several senior military dignitaries from different services of the Australian military forces. The Army Chief will make a call to and have key discussions with Australia's top defence official, the chief of the armed forces, as well as the chief of the Australian Air Force.

The Australia-India defence cooperation

The Defence collaboration between Australia and India has been expanding, thanks to several varied engagements at various levels and in various fields. These include, among others, training exercises, reciprocal courses of instruction, and bilateral visits by top military officials. The two armed forces now have a close bond thanks to the expanding military cooperation engagements that span a wide range of activities.



Army Chief General Manoj Pande's visit to Australia will further enhance and strengthen the bonds of trust and understanding between the nations' armies. Both countries are also part of the QUAD alliance which has been made to challenge the Chinese navy in the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific region. Australia and India continue to build people-to-people links between defence forces through regular personnel and training exchanges, such as short specialist courses and long-term positions.



Every year, Australia sends two officers to attend Indian military educational institutions, one attends the Indian Defence services staff college while the other attends the National Defence college course. The Indian military also sends two officers to Australia to study annually. One of them goes to attend Australia’s command and staff college and the other attends the Centre for defence and strategic studies.



By taking part in drills like the AUSINDEX, Australia and India are dedicated to collaborating to improve maritime defence cooperation. This is a naval exercise and it is held biennially. Both countries believe in a strong Indo-Pacific region and support free trade and navigation through the region.



This meeting of the army chiefs of the two countries will expand defence cooperation. It will also help in the transfer of important military technology and resources between both nations. This will be important for military modernisation as well as sharing of important resources and trade to build a strong partnership across the Indo-Pacific region. Different exercises with Australia will also boost security ties between the two countries.