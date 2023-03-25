Army Chief General Manoj Pandey Presents 'President's Colours' To 4 Armoured Regiments

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pandey on Saturday presented ‘President’s colours’ or Rashtrapati ka Nishan to the four armoured regiments of the Indian Army. The event was held in Suratgarh military station in Rajasthan’s Sri ganganagar district. The President’s standard or ‘Nishan’ was represented by the 49 Armoured regiments, 51 Armoured regiments and 54 Armoured regiments.

Addressing the event, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pandey said that the modern and professional Indian mechanised forces are always prepared to meet future challenges. He also said that they stand committed to guarding the nation against all threats. The Chief of the Army Staff reviewed the parade and appreciated the rich legacy of valour, sacrifice and traditions displayed by the Armoured Corps in war and in peace. The Armoured Corps is one of the premier combat arms of the Indian Army

About the President’s standard

The president’s standard is the highest honour bestowed by the Supreme commander to a military Unit. It is given in recognition of their service to the nation. The President’s standard is the same as the President's colour. It is awarded to a relatively smaller military formation or Unit.

It is awarded to the units of the three services of the nation who have shown exceptional service both during the war as well as during peacetime. General Manoj Pandey commended the regiments who received this award. The practice of carrying colours, standards or guidons originated in Egypt about 5000 years ago.

In the pre-pre-independence era, Indian troops were given British colours when the British Indian armed forces performed exceptionally on the battlefield.

Post-independence, the British practice was discontinued, and instead of British soldiers receiving royal insignia, Indian troops received their insignia. The Indian navy was the first among the armed services to be given this honour.

The event also witnessed a mounted parade by the four Armoured Regiments along with tanks. One of the Indian army's top combat units is the armoured division. The President's bodyguard is one of its 67 armoured divisions at the moment. It is equipped with a range of tools, including Arjun MBT, T-90, and T-72 tanks.