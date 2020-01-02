EXCLUSIVE: Army Chief General Naravane Speaks On India's Strategy, CDS & Kashmir And More

After taking over the post of the Army Chief from General Bipin Rawat, India's 28th COAS Major General Naravane Murukund spoke exclusively to Republic TV's Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor about Kashmir, Pakistan and as well on as the new position of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Here is the full transcript of the interview:

Abhishek Kapoor, Republic TV: Very good morning and welcome General Naravane.

COAS General Naravane: Thank you very much and happy New Year to you all.

Abhishek Kapoor: Some would say these are the best of times and worst of times for India's security scene, sir how would you describe the security scene?

COAS General Naravane: I wouldn't say that its the worst of times. It is the best of times. Our challenges would always remain to be operationally prepared with a combat-ready force to meet any challenge at any time and that would be my priority area to focus on.

On India's Right on Pre-emptive strikes & India's strategy

Abhishek Kapoor: Your first comments after taking over have already sent ripples across our western neighbours particularly comments made on India's right on pre-emptive strikes.

COAS General Naravane: This threat of terrorism has been on for a long time and we will try our best to maintain peace and tranquility but we will always do what is best for our country.

Abhishek Kapoor: That also includes pre-emptive strikes, sir?

COAS General Naravane: What we do always depends on future situations and how things unfold, it would be too premature to comment right now

Abhishek Kapoor: We have seen after Uri we followed it up with Surgical Strike, after Pulwama we did Balakot. One would say offensive-defense is India's institutionalized strategy. Would you agree?

COAS General Naravane: The response will always depend on what the situation is and what the provocation is. It is difficult to say what the strategy would be at that time.

Abhishek Kapoor: Generally, you would say that there is a policy on following up provocation with inflicting punitive damages on the country.

COAS General Naravane: I would like to reiterate that our responses will always depend on the situation- as and how it unfolds.

On the Kashmir situation & terrorism

Abhishek Kapoor: Right sir, I will take a question Kashmir now. What is your assessment of the changes that have taken place post-August in the Valley now?

COAS General Naravane: Post abrogation of Article 370, there has been a definite improvement in the ground situation. When you see the incidents of violence pre and post-August, figures speak for themselves, there is a greater sense of security and a better law and order situation in the state as well.

Abhishek Kapoor: Would you also say that terrorism has come down in the valley?

COAS General Naravane: Yes the number of terrorist-related incidents has seen a sharp drop.

On India's borders and morale of the forces

Abhishek Kapoor: Also, in your initial comments you said we should focus equally on our Northern frontier as well could you elaborate on that Chief?

COAS General Naravane: As you know we have two land borders with two countries on the Western front as well as the Northern front which extends from Ladakh to the far east of the country and we have to pay equal attention to both and we are developing our capabilities for that too.

Abhishek Kapoor: How would you rate the morale of our forces given the security situation we are in?

COAS General Naravane: I can say with some degree of confidence that the morale of our security forces is very high and they are totally committed to carrying out their task whatever be the terrain or climate prevailing and they will not let us down.

On the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff

Abhishek Kapoor: Also, sir, India got a Chief of Defence Staff, a new post and reform that has been created. What does this entail for the Indian Armed forces, specifically the Indian Army?

COAS General Naravane: Well, the requirement of having the post of Chief of Defence Staff was a felt need of the environment and of the armed forces. It is a very good step in the right direction to have a CDS and it will result in greater synergy between the three forces.

Abhishek Kapoor: With all this greater coordination and jointness that would be achieved with the CDS and the Department of Military affairs, would you agree that India would be institutionalizing the policy of Offensive-defense along the contours of Uri and Pulwama?

COAS General Naravane: Well as I mentioned earlier that the responses that we undertake would be based on the situation and what is the event that has triggered such a requirement. We will have a combined discussion on that as when such incidents occur.

Abhishek Kapoor: Like inflicting punitive costs on the enemy after provocation?

COAS General Naravane: What I am trying to explain is that the strategy keeps changing from time to time. What we actually do, will depend on what the situation we are in.

Abhishek Kapoor: Thank you so much Sir and all the best for your new assignments sir.

COAS General Naravane: Thank you so much.

