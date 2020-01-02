"The Post Of CDS Was A Felt Need Of The Armed Forces," Says Army Chief General Naravane

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Thursday, 28th Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane spoke on the need for the post of a Chief of Defence Staff. General Naravane said, "The requirement for having the post of CDS was a felt need of the environment and the armed forces. It is a very good step in the right direction to have a CDS and it will result in having greater synergy between the three services and it only occurs well for the country."

Requirement of having post of CDS was a felt need by the environment of the armed forces, it'll result in greater synergy: COAS Gen Manoj Naravane https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/A2z4Dv3a1F — Republic (@republic) January 2, 2020

READ | ‘Priority to be operationally prepared at all times’: New COAS Gen Manoj Naravane

'Terrorism and violence has gone down in the valley'- General Naravane

General Naravane also informed about the incidents of terrorism and stone pelting going down in the valley post the abrogation of Article 370.

Talking about his area of focus as Army Chief, he said, "Our challenges will remain to always be operationally prepared a combat-ready force to beat any challenge at any time, that would be my priority area to focus on."

Adding further, General Naravane also spoke about the high morale of the forces. "I can say with some degree of confidence that the morale of our forces is very high and they are totally committed to carrying out their tasks.They will not let us down."

READ | As General Bipin Rawat becomes CDS, here's the team that will work with him

Army Chief's warning to Pakistan

Earlier on Tuesday, the Army Chief General Naravane gave his first media interview after taking charge as the new Chief of Army Staff.Issuing a warning to Pakistan, the new 28th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Manoj Naravane said that Pakistan cannot fool anyone anymore as it wages a proxy war. He said that India had been a victim of terror for a long time, but now the world was getting aware of it. Talking on the increased ceasefire violations, he said that the Army was fully ready to foil all infiltration bids along LoC.