Army Chief In Two-day Visit To J&K Reviews Security Situation & Operational Preparedness

After India - Pakistan decided to abide by the ceasefire agreement on February 25 this year, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane visited J-K for the first time. Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane,who is on a two-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, on Wednesday reviewed the current situation during his visit to the forward areas including Aknoor, Rajouri and Naushera. He reviewed the operational preparedness along the Line of Control falling under the command of White Knight Corps.

Army in its statement said, “General M M Naravane, COAS is on a two day visit from 11 May to 12 May 2021 to the White Knight Corps and the forward areas including Aknoor, Rajouri and Naushera. On arrival at the White Knight Corps HQ, General Naravane accompanied by Lt Gen Y K Joshi, Northern Army Commander, was briefed by Lt Gen Suchendra Kumar, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps regarding the prevailing security situation, Operational preparedness, COVID-19 Management and the assistance provided to the Veterans and the people of the region in our fight against the Pandemic”.

“The COAS accompanied by the Northern Army Commander and GOC White Knight Corps, thereafter visited the forward areas at Akhnoor, Naushera and Rajouri. General Naravane interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and appreciated the sustained efforts of all Ranks of the White Knight Corps towards maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control as well as wholeheartedly assisting the civil administration, veterans and civil population specially in Border areas to combat the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic,” the statement further added.

The statement issued by the Indian Army reads, “Later in the day, the General Officer visited the Military Hospital at Jammu and reviewed the medical preparedness for COVID -19. He appreciated the vital critical care being provided by the doctors and health care workers and awarded them appropriately”.

Lt Gen Y K Joshi, Army Commander, Headquarters Northern Command appreciated the Military Nursing Service (MNS) officers of Northern Command for their relentless service rendered during the COVID-19 pandemic. He recognized the remarkable contribution made by all ranks of the MNS for the stellar role in the fight against the pandemic.

“Northern Command is gearing up for the fight against COVID-19 by catering to the needs of the serving personnel, Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris and their dependents who are deployed or residing in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh. It has also joined hands with the Civil Administration in building the capacities as a pre-emptive effort anticipating that severity of the spread of COVID might go up in the next one month or so,” another statement added.

Picture Credit: ANI